6. Juli 2025 I.S.A.R. erstmalig mit EMT-Classifiern in Rumänien

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hat I.S.A.R. Germany erstmals als EMT Classifier für die Zertifizierung internationaler Emergency Medical Teams berufen. In der vergangenen Woche fand in Bukarest die Zertifizierung zweier rumänischer EMTs statt, dem Team aus Bukarest und dem Team aus der Region Muren.

English version below

Nach drei Jahren Vorbereitung stellten sich beide Teams der umfassenden Prüfung durch ein internationales Expertenteam. Die Zertifizierung umfasste den vollständigen Aufbau des medizinischen Equipments sowie eine 72-stündige Übung mit über 300 eingespielten Patienten.

Das Classifier-Team setzte sich aus internationalen Experten zusammen: Roy Cosico vom EMT Sekretariat, Oleg Storhozenko von der WHO Europe, Marta Catalinas Perez, Leiterin des spanischen EMT 2, Stephane Halgard als Vertreter der EU bzw. DG ECHO sowie David Caballos Villar vom spanischen EMT 2 als Mentor. Geprüft wurden alle kritischen Bereiche der medizinischen Katastrophenhilfe: medizinische Dokumentation und Prozeduren, Logistik, Wasseraufbereitung, Stromversorgung und Pädiatrie. Besonders hervorzuheben sind die spezialisierten Behandlungsplätze für Kinder im Bereich der Pädiatrie und Gynäkologie, die beide Teams entwickelt haben.

Die Berufung als EMT Classifier ist eine Anerkennung der Arbeit von I.S.A.R. Germany in der internationalen Katastrophenhilfe. Unsere eigene Rezertifizierung und das Engagement in internationalen Koordinierungsrunden, beispielsweise zu Myanmar, haben uns als Partner in der globalen EMT-Community etabliert. Die beiden Teams RO.01.EMT und RO.01.MS.EMT haben die Zertifizierung erfolgreich abgeschlossen und erweitern damit die Kapazität der internationalen Katastrophenhilfe. Rumänien verfügt nun über zwei WHO-zertifizierte Emergency Medical Teams für weltweite Einsätze.

______________

For the first time, the WHO has appointed I.S.A.R. Germany as an EMT Classifier to certify international emergency medical teams. Last week, two Romanian EMTs were certified in Bucharest: one team from Bucharest and one from the Mureș region.

After three years of preparation, both teams underwent rigorous testing by an international panel of experts. This included setting up all the medical equipment and a 72-hour exercise involving over 300 simulated patients.

The classifying team comprised international experts: Roy Cosico from the EMT Secretariat; Oleg Storhozenko from WHO Europe; Marta Catalina Perez, head of Spanish EMT 2; Stéphane Halgard, representing the EU and DG ECHO; and David Caballos Villar, from Spanish EMT 2, acting as mentor. All critical areas of medical disaster relief were examined, including medical documentation and procedures, logistics, water treatment, power supply, and paediatrics. Of particular note are the specialised treatment areas for children in paediatrics and gynaecology, developed by both teams.

Being appointed as an EMT Classifier recognises the work of I.S.A.R. Germany in international disaster relief. Our own recertification and participation in international coordination activities, such as those relating to Myanmar, have established us as a partner within the global EMT community. Teams RO.01.EMT and RO.01.MS.EMT have successfully completed their certifications, thus expanding the capacity of international disaster relief. Romania now has two WHO-certified Emergency Medical Teams available for deployment worldwide.